OZAUKEE COUNTY — Communities across Ozaukee County will celebrate Memorial Day with observances this year, most back to the full ceremonies held before the pandemic. There will also be a ceremony at 5 p.m. Friday in front of the Veterans Memorial at the Ozaukee County Justice Center, 1201 S. Spring St., Port Washington. It is hosted by the Ozaukee County Council American Legion, Ozaukee County American Legion Auxiliary and Veterans of Foreign Wars. The keynote speaker will be The American Legion, Department of Wisconsin Cmdr. Greg Eirich.
The memorial program will conclude with a rifle salute and taps.
Below is a list of ceremonies planned for Monday:
Belgium: The American Legion Melvin Wester Belgium Post #412 will begin the day at 8:30 a.m. with a church service at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 200 Park St. A parade begins at 10:30 a.m. from East Lane and will be led by the post Honor Guard. It will end in the Village Park, with a ceremony that includes guest speaker Graham Knowlton, Ph.D. the lead suicide prevention coordinator at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center. After the memorial service, the food stand and bar will be open for business.
Cedarburg: Peter Wollner Post #288 will host a parade starting at 9 a.m. from the corner of Washington Avenue and Bridge Road. The parade will continue south on Washington Avenue, down Columbia Avenue and then on Portland Road to the Legion post at W57N481 Hilbert Ave. There will be a commemoration and remembrance ceremony held at the post, followed by a free lunch served at at approximately 11:15 a.m. Donations are appreciated.
Fredonia: The Warren Kane #410 Post will start the day with a ceremony at 9 a.m. in Veterans Park, 824 Fredonia Ave. There will be the playing of Taps and a rifle salute, and the high school band will perform pieces for service flags for each branch of the service. Jim Salamone, the longtime Ozaukee High School band teacher, will be the keynote speaker and Kim Steffen will be the emcee.
Grafton: The Rose-Harms Legion Post #355 ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. when Legion and Auxiliary members will step off for a parade from the post, 1540 13th Ave., to Veterans Park on Highway 60. At the park, there will be a short speech, reading of the names of those Legion members who died over the last year, followed by a playing of Taps and a gun salute. After the program, the public is welcome back to the post for a luncheon provided by the Auxiliary.
Mequon-Thiensville: The Howard J Schroeder American Legion Post #457 observance and parade commences from Grace Lutheran Church, 303 Green Bay Road, Thiensville at 10 a.m. and continues south to Cedarburg Road, to Mequon City Hall. There, patriotic observances will include speeches by dignitaries, a rifle squad and music by the Homestead High School band.
Port Washington: The American Legion Post #82 Van Ells Schanen ceremony will be at 10:30 a.m. with a parade, starting by the Post Office on Main Street and heading to Grand Avenue and then to Legion Memorial Park. A short service there will include performances by the high school band and a cappella singers, a rifle salute, followed by free hot dogs, ice cream and soda.
Saukville: The Landt-Thiel Post #470 observances will start with a prayer service at Union Cemetery at 8 a.m., followed by a parade a 9 a.m. to Veteran’s Park, where there will be a short program. Following that, there will be an open house luncheon at the post, 601 W Dekora St.