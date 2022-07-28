Memorial wall to be built in honor of Jim Coutts

CEDARBURG - Former mayor and civic leader Jim Coutts is being memorialized in the city of Cedarburg, the community he gave so much to during his life.
The Cedarburg Common Council unanimously approved building a memorial wall for Coutts to be located on the patio on the east side of the Cedarburg Community Gym at W63N643 Washington Ave.
Coutts died Nov. 30, 2020 at the age of 83.
Coutts was on the Cedarburg Common Council from 1985 to 1988, serving three years as council president. He next served as mayor from 1999 to 2003.
His life of service went beyond serving in city government; he was part of many organizations within the community throughout his life.
One of Coutts’ most prominent accomplishments was co-founding the Greater Cedarburg Foundation, which raises private funding for projects and programs that enhance the quality of life in the greater Cedarburg community.
City Administrator Mikko Hilvo said he and city staff have been working with Coutts’ family on this idea.
“He’s been instrumental in this community for many, many years,” he said.
The idea of a seating wall in front of the gym has been discussed previously as a potential parks project, according to the agenda information given to the council Monday.
“The purpose is to provide an area where residents and visitors can gather to enjoy conversations with each other much like former Mayor Coutts enjoyed talking with people,” the agenda information states. “His legacy of service to our community is valued by everyone who knew him. He was and continues to be an inspiration to many of us that serve this community in various capacities.”
Mayor Mike O’Keefe said in a statement that calling Coutts a former mayor is an understatement.
“He was a coach and an official for youth athletics,” O’Keefe said. “He was a longtime contributor with the Cedarburg-Grafton Rotary, and a longtime teacher at Homestead High School. He was a leader on the Cedarburg Light and Water Commission, and he advocated for public power on a state and national level. If Jim was asked to help with any good cause, he would with vigor and class. There are many things I’m leaving out, but Jim Coutts was a statesman for Cedarburg, and I miss him dearly.”
The plans for the project feature a quote on the wall that says “It’s not what you’ve got Ñ it’s what you give that measures the worth of the life you live.”
At the meeting, council member Pat Thome said Coutts had said that phrase as long as she’s known him.
“I am sitting here because Jim pushed me along,” she said.
No city funding will go toward the Jim Coutts memorial wall; it will need to be fundraised.
In other business, the Common Council approved a loan from the State Trust Funds of the state of Wisconsin. The city is borrowing $245,000 for a dump truck for the Department of Public Works and $615,000 for the Highway 60 business park infrastructure project for 2022.
The Common Council also approved prohibiting parking on the north side of Sherman Road for a distance of 1,900 feet west of Wauwatosa Road to Stony Kettle Drive.