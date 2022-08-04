Men charged in drugs-for-sex case due in court Monday

GRAFTON — Police in Grafton say no more girls have come forward to report being forced or coaxed into having sex with a Grafton man in exchange for drugs.
Jimmie Oliver, 60, was charged July 20 after a 17-year-old girl told police he sexually assaulted her when she refused to perform a sex act in order to get cocaine from Oliver.
He was charged with first degree sexual assault, second degree recklessly endangering safety, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession with intent to deliver cocaine, child enticement and several other crimes.
Two days later, his roommate, Christopher Tice, 59, was charged with being a party to the crime of sexual exploitation of a child, among other charges, for allegedly watching Oliver have sex with the girls as well as doing drugs with a girl on several occasions, according to the criminal complaint.
A second girl subsequently came forward to say that Oliver also asked her to perform sexual favors in exchange for drugs. Like the first girl, she has photos of Oliver without clothes on, according to the criminal complaint.
The first girl, 17, told police that Oliver is a drug dealer who only sells drugs to young girls, according to the criminal complaint against him. She identified a number of girls by name, the complaint said.
Grafton police, with assistance from the Ozaukee County Special Response Team, executed a search warrant of the house and found drugs that were individually wrapped — allegedly to sell — cash, a gun and a drug ledger, among other items.
Both men are due in court Monday for a status hearing — Oliver at 9:30 a.m. and Tice at 3 p.m.
Oliver is being held on $100,000 cash bond while Tice is being held on $50,000.
Online court records show that attorneys from the county Public Defenders Office are serving as a friend of the court for each until more information is available on defendant representation. A call from the News Graphic to the Public Defenders office for comment was not returned.
Any girls who may have had inappropriate contract with Oliver or Tice are asked to call Grafton Police Detective Dustin Cline at 262-375-5320 ext. 819 or Detective Justin Gehm at ext. 815.