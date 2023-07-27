Mequon
MEQUON — While the city’s 2023 Road Program began May 8 with crack seal and GSB-88 bituminous seal surface treatment applications on select roads throughout the city, construction on numerous other roads is anticipated to begin next week.
The city’s contractor, Payne & Dolan, will have crews working throughout the project area to complete preparatory work ahead of the roads being repaved.
Streets and subdivisions included in this year’s road program include River Road (Highland Road to Freistadt Road), Trillium Road, Trillium Court, Helen Drive, Phillip Drive, Rael Drive, Shoreland Parkway, St. James Court, Hunt Club Court, Grace Court and Ravine Farm Subdivision.
“Our goal is always to improve the road in the most cost effective and efficient manner while keeping it open for use and holding any inconveniences to a minimum,” according to the road program’s interactive webpage, which notes that every year, each street in the city is evaluated and given a Surface Condition Rating (SCR) that helps to determine what streets to include in the annual road program, as well as the type of treatment each street will receive.
All work is currently expected to take approximately four to six weeks to complete and is anticipated to wrap up Sept. 1.
Residents are encouraged to remain cautious and patient when driving through work zones. To stay up-to-date on the projects, go to https://shorturl.at/auAEU.
Cedarburg
CEDARBURG — Updates on several street and utility work in Cedarburg were provided this week. All timelines listed are subject to change due to weather conditions or equipment breakdowns.
Concrete work is expected to be finished up this week for Sommerset Avenue and Wirth Street and Garfield Street. Dorner Inc. will then perform the restoration and structure adjustments. Payne & Dolan is scheduled to begin fine grading sometime this week as well. The fine grading will be followed by the paving, which is scheduled sometime next week.
Payne & Dolan is scheduled to be on site in the alley between Franklin Avenue and Evergreen Boulevard this week to perform the fine grading and paving.
All streets continue to be closed to thru traffic. Due to the construction, roadway access and driveway access may be limited during working hours but will be restored at the end of the day.
Anyone with questions, concerns or special requests, can contact Assistant City Engineer Dylan Urbanek at 262-375-7610 or email durbanek@ci.cedarburg.wi.us.