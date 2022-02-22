MEQUON - The city of Mequon celebrated Jarvis Griffin Day Friday in honor of the beloved longtime Mequon Piggly Wiggly bagger and cart attendant, who marked 20 years at the store last week.
Mequon Mayor John Wirth proclaimed it Jarvis Griffin Day, while longtime customers and friends lavished Griffin with admiration and gifts, including two Milwaukee Bucks tickets. The crowd chanted, “Jarvis, Jarvis, Jarvis,” to a stunned Griffin, who had no idea of the party that was planned for him. The grocery store made a special cake for him with the words “WWF Champ” written in icing.
“One of the most beautiful people around town,” said Holly Young. “Unique, friendly, happy.”
Another called Griffin a local celebrity, while another said he felt like he grew up with him.
“Great guy,” David Kliber said. “Jarvis is a hard worker with a friendly service orientation - rare these days. He’s a good role model for other employees to follow.”
Store Manager Ryan Mueller, who has worked with Griffin for nearly seven years, called him a “phenomenal employee.”
“He is known by the whole community,” Mueller said.