MEQUON — As outgoing Mequon Mayor John Wirth described it, there was a time not that long ago when a ham sandwich and an occasional new truck sufficed as gratitude for a volunteer firefighter. And they had more department members than they knew what to do with. “But that’s not the world we’re living in,” Wirth said starkly at Monday’s Committee of the Whole meeting.
Years of shifting labor markets, demographics and other dynamics have depleted the lines of volunteers waiting to hop on a fire truck or ambulance to help out a fellow community member in distress.
Shortages in staff, who are now often paid per call, have led to critical staffing shortages that delay response times to emergencies.
The solution, according to many who have studied it, is hiring more full-time emergency medical technicians, firefighters and paramedics. Municipal and department leaders across Ozaukee County have been working tirelessly in the past several years to find the most cost-effective solution, and the answer is often consolidation.
On Tuesday, Mequon Common Council unanimously approved its part of a historic agreement that would create a consolidated Mequon-Thiensville fire department.
The intergovernmental agreement was created with input from a “working group” of representatives of both communities.
On Monday, April 18, the working group and several of its Thiensville members will discuss the findings at the Thiensville Village Board meeting and residents are encouraged to attend.
The Thiensville Committee of the Whole will meet May 2 and could vote on the village’s portion of the agreement. Public comments will be taken before the vote.
Thiensville Village President Van Mobley said he supports the proposed agreement and both he and Mequon officials insist that the agreement is fair to Thiensville.
Mequon City Administrator Will Jones pointed out many examples of how the two communities share other important partnerships, including the school district, Chamber of Commerce, recreation department and other civic, business and cultural groups. Wirth pointed out the joint library.
Wirth and others said that there should be no fears of Mequon taking over Thiensville or taking advantage of it. The relationship is more like a “big brother.”
Incoming Mayor Andrew Nerbun referenced Wirth’s comment “big brother” comment Monday.
“I’ve thought about that analogy myself the whole time I’ve been in government,” Nerbun said. “We’re brothers, we’re family.”
He said that he understands each community has its own identity that it wants to keep, and this agreement does not threaten that.
“When times get tough, family comes together, and Thiensville and Mequon are family,” Nerbun said. “It’s good to see us coming together to help each other out and solving some of these critical issues.”
If approved, the departments would operate as one as of Jan. 1, 2023, with a combined budget and one chief. A financial “forecast” created by the working group shows that in the first year, Mequon could pay $723,878 and Thiensville $133,493. By 2027, Mequon is projected to have an annual cost of $2.26 million and Thiensville $417,180.
Those forecasts take into consideration county grants and revenues collected.
Thiensville Fire Chief Brian Reiels announced last year that he is retiring in June. Jones said Monday that the consolidated department would be overseen by Mequon Fire Chief David Bialk.
Alderwoman Kathleen Schneider, a retired doctor of emergency medicine, thanked the working group for their hard work and said she is certain the new model will lead to faster response times.
Alderman Brian Parrish thanked Jones, Bialk and Wirth, who he said has been relentless in “getting the deal to this point.”
“This will be a big part of your legacy and we appreciate it,” he said.
He recognized the history of the Thiensville Fire Department, dating back to 1857, and said this cannot be an easy decision for them.
He said that it might have been more helpful to provide projections for the cost of doing nothing.
“The public should understand that we are choosing the lesser of two evils, in terms of levy increases, and I believe that is the case here,” Parrish said.
What’s next
-Monday, April 18: Thiensville Village Board will hear from the Joint Working Group.
-Monday, May 2: Thiensville Committee of the Whole meets and will take public comments before it likely votes. Both meetings will be held at 6 p.m. in the Thiensville Fire Department Training Room, 250 Elm. St.