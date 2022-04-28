Mequon Community Foundation to honor Sandy Custer

MEQUON — The Mequon Community Foundation will hold its 10th annual Pillars of the Community Award Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 7 at Shully’s Cuisine in Thiensville.
This year, the Foundation will honor Mequon resident Gregory “Sandy” Custer.
“Sandy’s selfless commitment to the Mequon-Thiensville Community is exemplary,” said MCF President Lori Lorenz. “We are all beneficiaries of the time and talent he has so passionately given. He is a true pillar of our community.”
Custer’s life of service began when he joined the Air Force, enlisting for six years of active duty, flying cargo planes and training Vietnamese pilots during the war. He received multiple Air Medals and the prestigious Distinguished Flying Cross, awarded to an elite few who distinguish themselves by acts of heroism or extraordinary achievement in flight.
After his return, Custer graduated from Marquette’s School of Dentistry with honors and established his dental practice in Mequon’s Jonathan Clark House, where he worked for 30 years. Remarkably, for 17 of those years, Custer continued his military service, flying in the Air National Guard two days per week while maintaining a full-time dentistry practice.
To this day, Custer gives back to the profession he loves by teaching at the dental school, a commitment he has maintained for more than 30 years.
Asked about his will to serve, he credits his parents who were life-long volunteers, always giving back to the community, and his father-in-law, who told him after moving to Mequon: “If you want to be in the community, you need to be part of the community.”
Custer stresses this wasn’t a suggestion, but a directive that he took very seriously.
Seriously, indeed. There’s nary a demographic in the Mequon and Thiensville communities that Custer hasn’t touched: serving early on as president of Homestead High School’s Booster Club and Orchestra Parents; sitting on the MTSD School Board and Mequon-Thiensville Education Foundation; serving on the board of the Mequon Nature Preserve and Gathering on the Green; serving on the Mequon Park Board and being appointed first chairman of the Mequon Landmarks Commission; serving as president of the Thiensville-Mequon Rotary Club and multiple times as president of the Thiensville-Mequon Rotary Foundation.
Of the many projects in which Custer has been involved, he was particularly instrumental in the creation of Rotary Park and the development of the Town Center Gateway, two notable community jewels.
'When I think of Sandy Custer, I think of how consistently he has helped make good things happen for the people of Mequon and Thiensville for more than 40 years without fanfare, and without public recognition of his commitment to our community,' said Connie Pukaite, past Mequon mayor and alderwoman, and fellow Rotarian. “Sandy is a consummate volunteer, always giving his time, talent and resources for the good of our whole community. We are lucky to have him!”
Karl Hertz, past Thiensville Village president, Ozaukee County supervisor and MTSD superintendent, said that Custer has been a model for other citizens.
“Sandy Custer has ‘shown people the way,’ whether it was through his profession as a dentist, in his service to the nation in the Air Force, by his wonderful family or his dedication to the community through the Thiensville-Mequon Rotary and its many projects,” Hertz said. “When Sandy made a commitment, he was going to see the project through to successful completion. MCF has made a great choice for this honor.”
Custer lives in Mequon with his wife, Jean, of 54 years. Together, they have four adult children and 10 grandchildren.
To register for the Pillars of the Community Award Luncheon and help celebrate Custer and his significant contributions to the community, go to https://www.mcfgives. org/potc/.