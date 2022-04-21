MEQUON - Mequon police are looking for the man who robbed the Kwik Trip gas station, 10360 N. Cedarburg Road, at gunpoint at 12:37 a.m. Wednesday.
According to a post on the Police Department Facebook page, the suspect displayed a black semi-automatic handgun. Mequon Police Capt. John Hoell said the man did not get any money, but some merchandise.
There were three employees in the store at the time of the incident. No one was injured.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle, which had no license plates, is asked to call the Mequon Police Department at 262-242-3500.