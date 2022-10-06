MEQUON - A Milwaukee man is facing charges after fatally stabbing a 44-year-old Mequon man during a party at a Mequon home.
Kevin Nguyen, 52, was charged Tuesday in Ozaukee County Circuit Court with one count of first-degree intentional homicide.
According to the criminal complaint, officers were alerted to a 911 call of a disturbance around 1:40 a.m. Sunday at a home on Obikoba Circle. They found a man, identified in the complaint as Viet Duoc Truong, bleeding on the ground and a woman attempting first aid.
The woman is the owner or the leaseholder of the residence.
Body camera footage revealed others at the party making stabbing gestures and pointing at Nguyen. Truong suffered a stab wound to his left torso and was pronounced dead at the scene, the complaint said.
There were at least five people in the home at the time of the party, according to the complaint. One witness said the victim and Nguyen - who were acquaintances - had been arguing for much of the evening. The witness also said he saw Nguyen walk away from Truong and head to the kitchen before stepping out to the garage to join others who were smoking cigarettes, the complaint said.
Shortly after, he heard the woman screaming and found Truong bleeding in the living room. The complaint added that Truong told the woman, “Hong stabbed me,” as Nguyen was referred to by the name “Hong.” An 8-inch knife was spotted near the victim’s body, one of only two knives in the home, according to the complaint.
“In the morning, I took my dog out around 6 a.m. and there were like 10 cop cars and caution tape all around. It was freaky,” neighbor Julien Bidard said.