MEQUON — What began as a dispute with a neighbor resulted in a standoff with police and the death of a Mequon man, Wednesday evening.
The man, who investigators were not naming as of late Wednesday afternoon, was shot and killed by police after firing rounds at officers, according to a Mequon Police Department press release.
According to the press release, officers responded to the 3100 block of Bonniwell Road at 3:30 p.m. for a report of a dispute involving a firearm. The Ozaukee County Special Response Team was requested to assist at the scene after officers were not able to make contact with the man at his residence.
Prior to the Special Response Team’s arrival, the man walked outside and began shooting at officers. He was shot around 5:30 p.m., the press release said. Officers attempted to render aid; however, the subject was pronounced deceased at the scene.
No officers or other residents were injured in the incident.
“The Department of Criminal Investigations has been requested to investigate the officer involved in the shooting and all future inquiries should be directed to Wisconsin DOJ communications,” the department said, adding that there is no threat to the community.
The involved officer has been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.