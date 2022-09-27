MEQUON - The city of Mequon is working to consolidate its emergency dispatch services with the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office.
Expected to occur by Jan. 1 next year, the city will join all other Ozaukee County communities, except for Cedarburg, in transferring its services over to the Sheriff’s Office. Cedarburg, while having moved its overnight hours to the Sheriff’s Office, still maintains its first and second dispatch shifts.
The consolidation is largely due to staffing shortages, as the city has had to call for emergency assistance from Ozaukee County on its overnight hours, said Mequon Police Chief Patrick Pryor.
“The city of Mequon, like all dispatch centers across the country, is experiencing a staffing shortage,” Pryor said. “The city has worked to increase pay and enhance technology, but staffing still continues to be a challenge.”
The Police Department currently has six full-time dispatchers and two part-time dispatchers. Pryor said they are still working through which current dispatchers will seek employment with the county and which ones will stay to handle administrative tasks.
The Ozaukee County Communications Center has also expanded significantly over the last few years, Pryor noted, as it increased its workstations, upgraded its technology and has become accredited with emergency medical dispatch operations.
“As it stands today, Ozaukee County is already the first answering point for all cellular phone calls dialing 911,” Pryor added.
The transition of emergency services will also provide a single answering point for the public to call during an emergency, which will streamline call times and reduce the transferring of emergency 911 calls. In addition, consolidation will reduce technology costs related to the 911 Public Safety Answering Point System currently in place in the city, as the equipment for Next Generation 911 and upcoming Text-to-911 starts to be required by the state, Pryor said.
“The department has not explored these costs, but it was about $200,000 back in 2014 when the system was last upgraded,” he said.
He is also hopeful the merging of services will eliminate the competition between the city and the county for qualified applicants.
Pryor said that, if there is any downside, it is the loss of local control. But with the relationships the department has built up with Ozaukee County, Pryor is confident that they can overcome the change.
The Public Safety Building’s lobby will no longer be staffed 24 hours per day, but will still maintain service seven days a week during daytime hours. A phone directly connected with a dispatcher will be in place to provide assistance when no one is in the office to answer the lobby window.
The city is also working with the department to create a safe room in the event someone is in need of a secure area to protect themselves during an emergency.