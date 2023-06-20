MEQUON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ Invasive Species Council has named the Mequon Nature Preserve as one of its 2023 Invasive Species Council Invader Crusader Award winners.
Listed under the Professional Group Category, the MNP was selected as a recipient for its outreach and educational efforts, as well as its teachings about native and invasive species and other ecological information that encourages curiosity and further learning.
“Their seven staff members make the most of their efforts by recruiting volunteers and interns to manage nearly 500 acres of native habitat,” according to a DNR press release.
The governor-appointed council, which advises the DNR and the state legislature on invasive species issues, selects the Invader Crusader award winners as part of Invasive Species Action Month in June.
“Each year, the council honors Invader Crusaders, individuals, groups or organizations who have made significant contributions to prevent, monitor or control invasive species that can harm Wisconsin’s ecosystems, economy and, in some cases, public health,” the press release added.
Nominations come from residents and organizations, and awards are presented in several other categories, including Volunteer Group, Volunteer Individual, Professional Individual and Special Recognition categories.
To view the full list of this year’s winners and the organizations they volunteer or work for are, visit https://shorturl.at/krwK2.
The Mequon Nature Preserve is made up of prairies, wetlands and hardwood mesic forests located at 8200 W. County Line Road in Mequon.