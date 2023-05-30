MEQUON — With a soft opening this weekend and the official opening slated for June 10, the Mequon Community Pool is now offering lifeguard certification training and selling pool passes for the upcoming season.
While its first one is in progress, future lifeguard training sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to June 9, and June 12 to June 16. The cost for training is $250 per student, which covers materials, training and certification upon completion, according to the city’s newsletter. Employee lifeguards will receive a $125 reimbursement.
In addition, pool passes will be sold Wednesday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Residents can contact the pool about rentals for the upcoming season and should stay tuned for food trucks that will be on-site throughout the summer.
To learn more about training or to sign up, call 262-236-2950. For more information about passes, visit https://rb.gy/q4u0m or call 262-242-9923.