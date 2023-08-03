MEQUON — The Mequon Police Department welcomed officers Austin Shull and Nathan Brown to its ranks on Monday.
The two will replace Officer Raul Perez, who left law enforcement to perform security work, and Officer Tarie Umhoefer, who retired.
Shull is a 2022 graduate of Milwaukee Area Technical College, where he received his Associate Degree in criminal justice. He worked as a police officer for the Milwaukee Police Department for almost three years before leaving to work for Mequon’s.
“I am proud to work for the city of Mequon and will be there to protect and serve the citizens,” Shull said.
Brown graduated from UW-Milwaukee this past May with a Bachelor of Science Degree in criminal justice and will be sponsored by the Mequon Police Department as he attends the 720-Hour Law Enforcement Basic Training Academy at MATC starting next week. After he graduates from the academy in December, he will return to the MPD to begin field training.
“It is with gratitude that I begin my career in law enforcement with the city of Mequon Police Department,” Brown said. “It also gives me the privilege to protect the citizens of Mequon and make a positive impact on the community.”