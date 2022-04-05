MEQUON — The developer of a proposed 84-lot subdivision across from the Mequon Nature Preserve passed the first of several hurdles when the Mequon Planning Commission recently received a unanimous recommendation.
A Point Real Estate representative went before the commission March 21 on behalf of developer Mike Herrick seeking rezoning for the Swarn Ridge Farms conservation subdivision on Swan Road south of Donges Bay Road. Point Real Estate Vice President of Development Joe Bukovich said he was “really, really excited” about how the layout of the property turned out.
“We have great lots, great sizes, great open spaces,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a real amenity to the whole area in that part of the city.”
About a half dozen neighbors, however, spoke to commissioners with concerns on the same several issues: increased traffic cutting through their Huntington Park Subdivision, exacerbated water runoff issues and smaller-than-expected lot sizes that will take away from the rural environment they sought when moving to the area.
As proposed, the subdivision calls for 84 one-half- to three-quarter- acre lots, with an average lot size of 23,000 square-feet on a total parcel of 86 acres, according to a staff memo to the Planning Commission. Nearly 36% of the subdivision will be open space.
The proposal will require a change in the sewer service area, as there is currently no sewer connections to serve the future homes.
The plan calls for two new road connections to Huntington Park to the west, as well as a path connecting to the roadway at the east end of the subdivision in two locations.
The home and lot packages will range from $575,000 to $900,000, according to the staff memo.
The project would require changing the zoning from R-1 single family 5 acre to R-3 single family 1 acre. The Planning Commission is just the first stop for the developer. The Mequon Common Council must approve the rezoning, and that is expected to come in May.
Concord Drive resident James Jossie told commissioners he had no problems with the proposed lot size, but was very concerned about the new roads allowing drivers to cut through the Huntington Park Subdivision.
The developer is proposing access at two points on Swan Road — the new streets run through the proposed subdivision and connect to the Huntington Park Subdivision at Huntington Drive and Foxkirk Drive.
Jossie said that the new subdivision will undoubtedly bring more young children, and the drivers cutting through will put them at risk.
Jossie also said that with increased traffic comes the potential of increased crime. He cited at six instances where cars had been rummaged through or even stolen in late December and early January. He said it’s frustrating that he has to close his garage, even while he is just mowing his lawn Swan Road resident Jane A. Chevako, like several who spoke after her, raised concerns about stormwater runoff. She and others talked about the flooding across the roads and in neighborhoods that is already occurring, and a new 84-lot subdivision will only exacerbate that.
Chevako was also unhappy with the proposed lot sizes. “If we don’t keep to the 5-acre minimum here, where are we going the 5-acre minimum?” she asked.
Mayor John Wirth, whose term will come to an end this month, is also the Planning Commission chairman. He noted that the proposal was the last agenda item on his last commission meeting, and wanted to speak more frankly than he typically does.
He reminded the audience that the Planning Commission’s action was only a recommendation, and urged those with concerns to talk to their alderman and/or speak at the May council meeting.
With regard to water issues, Wirth said that the plan before the commission is simply a concept that requires rezoning. He said it would be too early in the process for the developer to invest considerable funds into a stormwater plan if the concept isn’t even approved.
Wirth, who lives along the drainage path, said there are neighborhoods with much worse drainage problems.
“I fully recognize the water issue.” he said. “We’ve had developments in a lot worse areas, where every single time, the water issues get raised, in all but one time maybe, the water situation in the existing neighborhood was made better, not worse. I know you don’t want to hear, trust that the process will work, but on that issue, trust that the process will work.”
Rezoning from 5 acres to one-half acre actually makes sense on the parcel, Wirth said, because of its long narrow shape and because the neighborhoods that surround it are all smaller in size. Wirth assured people that the area will still remain rural, with the Nature Preserve to the east, open land to the west and a cemetery to the north.
Planning Commissioners John Stoker and Rick Lemke both expressed support for the plan.
Stoker called the plan “amazingly well done,” but also addressed neighbors’ concerns. He doubts that there will be many drivers cutting through Huntington Park Subdivision and said that the new homeowners, many of whom will have young children, will have an interest in driving slowly.
As far as water concerns, he said that the proposal will be “over-engineered” and that any water issues the neighborhood has now, will likely improve after the stormwater changes are made in the future, if the plan is approved.