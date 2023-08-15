MEQUON — Six teams recently participated in the Cardboard Boat Races at the Mequon Community Pool, but one came out victorious.
The Cardboard Regatta winners were Anabel Bartz and Maribelle Books, who each won an individual 2024 pool pass.
Another event to make a splash is the community pool’s upcoming DJ Party, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. There will be a limbo contest, pool races and much more.
In addition to the two events, the food truck schedule for the rest of this week and next week has been released, weather permitting. All food trucks will serve from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
- Friday: Chick-fil-A Food Truck
- Saturday: Chick-fil-A Food Truck
- Monday, Aug. 21: Go Nutz Donutz
- Tuesday, Aug. 22: Go Nutz Donutz
- Wednesday, Aug. 23: The Smokin’ C’s BBQ
- Saturday, Aug. 26: Chick-fil-A Food Truck