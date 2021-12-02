Mequon’s Wirth says he will not seek another term

MEQUON -Saying he wants to spend more time with his family and work on his northern Wisconsin Christmas tree farm, Mequon Mayor John Wirth has announced he will not seek another term.
Wirth was first elected as an alderman in 2001 and became the city’s 11th mayor in 2019.
Wirth also cited “an unprecedented sequence of significant and emotionally charged issues” over the past several years, and said he was not interested in sparring with a challenger over them. That includes concerns about race and police, including the Back Lives Matter protests; COVID and related controversies about public facilities, masks and vaccines; the attempted gubernatorial recall; a divisive presidential election; and the Mequon-Thiensville School Board recall election and the controversy that surrounded it.
Wirth was among five current and former Mequon mayors and a Thiensville village president to issue a statement opposing the recall attempt.
“I addressed each of those issues with restraint and with the best interests of the community as my guide. I was supported by large numbers of community members and, often, with the unanimous support of the Common Council. But not everyone agreed, and sometimes zealous advocates on each side were unhappy,” he said in a statement. “If I ran, an opponent would likely rehash all these issues. It would not be a winning strategy for my opponent, but Mequon does not need that. We need, instead, to rekindle a sense of community rather than revisiting old controversies. Hopefully, with a new candidate, we can look forward rather than backward.”
Wirth has devoted considerable effort to improving fire and emergency medical services in the city, planned for the future of Port Washington Road, updated ordinances, trying to make the city approval processes more consistent and transparent, ensured that the Police Department is well equipped and staffed, upgraded aging facilities and improved communications with residents.
“Mequon can keep taxes low, have excellent police, fire and ambulance services, ensure good roads, improve city services and facilities, work to create a sense of community and plan for our future,” Wirth said. “I am optimistic about Mequon’s future. Again, thank you for allowing me to serve.”
Since becoming mayor, Wirth’s two daughters have wed, his first grandchild was born and he and his wife, Stacey, bought a second home on a lake in northern Wisconsin. He also plans to curtail his law practice.
“I want to be more involved with my church. I will get in better condition and work on my health. I also intend to write more and, perhaps, teach,” he said.
Wirth and his wife also purchased the Christmas tree farm that his father started about 30 years ago in Langlade County. Wirth said they have about 10,000 trees in the ground and ordered 4,000 more for planting in May.
“I love working outside - the tractor, the planting, pruning, spraying, cutting grass, cutting stumps, etc,” he said. “I can see the results of my work, and the exercise is good.”