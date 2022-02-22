MEQUON — The League of Women Voters of Ozaukee County will sponsor a Zoom-based Forum for the Mequon-Thiensville School Board candidates at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28.
All four candidates — Paul Buzzell, Jill Chromy, Scarlett Johnson and Jason Levash — will participate and will respond to questions submitted in advance from the public.
Mequon and Thiensville residents are invited to submit questions for the candidates via the link: https://forms.gle/tbFEu5vanyraRaV88 or by email to lwvozaukee@gmail.com. Please include the subject line “MT School Board election.” Questions should be submitted by Friday.
Representatives from LWVOZ will review, sort and create a final list of questions to avoid duplication and ensure the questions address issues appropriate to the office. All candidates will be asked the same questions and responses will be time limited to ensure all have equal opportunity to express their views.
The candidate forum will not be “live” but will be recorded on Zoom and subsequently posted unedited and in its entirety on the LWVOZ website, lwvozaukee.org. A link to the recorded forum will also be published on LWVOZ Facebook page and given to candidates for their use.
The League of Women Voters, who has a long history of hosting and moderating candidate forums, is a nonpartisan organization that neither endorses nor opposes any political party.
The spring election is April 5.