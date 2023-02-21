MEQUON - A project 20 years in the making, the Mequon Town Center will undergo construction for its final phase of improvements in April.
After a robust discussion during its Feb. 14 Committee of the Whole meeting, the Common Council unanimously approved authorizing expenditures and awarding contracts for the final phase of public improvement projects in the Town Center tax increment district No. 3.
According to data provided to the Common Council, the projects, which are crucial to meeting safety measures and economic and aesthetic objectives, include the reconfiguration of Mequon Road, Ozaukee Interurban Trail crossing improvements, overhead utility burial, street lighting, streetscaping, signage, land acquisition and ancillary maintenance, totaling to a value of approximately $5,365,627. The TID has a funding capacity of $5.74 million.
“I’m glad this is finally moving in the right direction. It’s been a long time in the making,” Mayor Andrew Nerbun said. “... It’s a relief to have the wheels set in motion so we can get that work done later this year. Mequon is going to be proud of this one.”
The contractors include We Energies and Charter Communications, Inc., Northway Fence, North Shore Engineering, Inc. and Wisconsin Department of Transportation. LaLonde Contractors, Inc. will handle the Mequon Road and OIT Crossing improvements at a total cost of $2,847,480.50.
Nerbun added that due to the way the TIF financing works, the city has to commit to spend the TID funds by April 15.
“If we don’t do it now, and something comes up later, we’ll end up paying for it out of the general fund or not doing it at all,” the mayor said.
Launched in 2008, TID No. 3 generally runs along West Mequon Road from the Milwaukee River to Wauwatosa Road. In a TID, taxes on any infrastructure created go back into making improvements within the area rather than taxing other entities such as the city and school district.
“It has spanned five different mayoral administrations, which also means the makeup of five different planning commissions, five different councils,” Director of Community Development Kim Tollefson said. “It’s been supported by a lot of different groups and entities. It’s really been quite a success and has had a financial impact on the community.”
The district’s mandatory closing date is 2028. Once closed, taxes will start to go back to the entities. By that time, it’s projected the city can pay off all debt, bonds, development incentives, city advances and project expenditures.
Since its establishment, data shows that the area has seen:
- 11 redevelopment projects consuming about 58 acres and assessed at $160 million
- A 285% increase in the neighborhood tax base
- 30 acres of non-conforming uses into highly utilized and valued properties.
- Over 35 new business (as listed in May 4, 2021’s Committee of the Whole agenda)
Once contracts are awarded and signed, staff will meet with property owners about the construction. They anticipate it will be complete by October.
For more information about the Town Center and its upcoming improvements, visit https://bit.ly/3Ic9QtT.