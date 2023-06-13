MEQUON — Mequon United Methodist Church is celebrating Pride month by sharing Bobby Jo Valentine’s message of love and inclusivity, focusing on cultivating a larger, kinder and more welcoming faith for everyone.
The event will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at Mequon United Methodist Church, 11011 N. Oriole Lane, Mequon.
An award-winning musical artist and accomplished TEDx speaker, Valentine is a masterful storyteller who invites big questions, challenges easy answers and inspires people closer to love.
All are invited and welcome to attend this free indoor event.
For more information, go to www.mequonumc.org.