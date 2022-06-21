MEQUON — A love of teaching, combined with a love of swimming, is what led Susie Heinzleman to a 50-year-and-counting career as a swim teacher.
Her love of the sport began in her early years, which she credits to her mother’s encouragement. After acquiring CPS and first aid certifications, she became a certified lifeguard. She also attended an advanced two-week lifeguard “boot camp” to become properly familiar with the methods associated with swimming and how to instruct both children and adults. She worked as a lifeguard at Port Washington’s swimming pool as well as at the YMCA.
When their children were 4 and 2 and started swimming, the Heinzlemans decided to add a swimming pool in the back yard of their Mequon home.
And that was the beginning of her career.
“I always knew I wanted to teach,” she said. “The kids in the neighborhood went wild. It just snowballed. I’ve taught thousands of kids, close to 200 a year. It’s so important to me to have a chance to do this.
“Uppermost in my mind is safety,” she said.
The 24x48-foot pool has a safety ledge in the deep end.
“Kids can stand on the ledge if they need to rest,” she said. “It’s a definite asset for kids.”
Her proud family surprised her with a 50-year celebration. And the very next day, Heinzleman was poolside once again, teaching her class of seven how to dive and float on their backs.