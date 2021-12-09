Merger considered for Mequon and Thiensville fire departments

THIENSVILLE - Talks will begin next week about a merger between the Thiensville and Mequon fire departments.
Village President Van Mobley confirmed Monday that the two parties have drafted a memorandum of understanding for the merger. But administrators for both municipalities on Wednesday declined to share the document until it is posted publicly in the packets for meetings next week.
The village of Thiensville is hosting an open house at 6 p.m. Monday at Village Hall, 250 Elm St., seeking input from the community on the future of the Fire Department. According to the notice, Fire Department members, village trustees and other village officials will share details and seek input on the future of the department.
Those who cannot attend the open house are invited to submit comments to Village Clerk Amy Langlois at alanglois@village.thiensville.wi.us. Comments should be submitted by 4 p.m. Monday.
A Village Board meeting will follow the open house at 7 p.m. The agenda for the meeting will be posted Friday on the village website, https://www.village.thiensville.wi.us/.
The Mequon Common Council is expected to discuss the memorandum at its meeting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers at City Hall, 11333 N. Cedarburg Road. The agenda and packet for that meeting is expected to be posted this afternoon on the city’s website, https://www.ci.mequon.wi.us/.
The merger could be followed by other similar consolidations in Ozaukee County as all nine fire departments commissioned a study earlier this year seeking input on how to address severe staffing shortages in the firehouses.
The study, conducted by the Wisconsin Policy Forum and released in March, offered a number of possible courses of action for communities to take, including several different models for mergers. Those included area department mergers, such as the one being discussed for Mequon and Thiensville; the consolidation of all the departments in the northern half of the county and those in the southern half; and a consolidated countywide fire department.
Wisconsin Policy Forum President Rob Henken concluded in his report that the current system of volunteers and paid on-call members is not sustainable and likely to get worse with projected population growth.