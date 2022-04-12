Military Historian’s meeting to feature three local Vietnam veterans

GRAFTON - Three local Vietnam War combat veterans will be the featured speakers at this month’s Metropolitan Milwaukee Military Historians meeting on Monday, April 18 at the Rose-Harms American Legion Post, 1540 13th Ave., Grafton. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and a dinner catered by Ferrante’s begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by the speaker.
The speakers are:
- Al Richards, a twice-wounded Purple Heart Ninth U.S. Army Division veteran who fought in the Mekong River Delta 1967.
- Ralph Beck, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and defender of the besieged outpost of Khe Sanh in 1968.
- Dick Lallensack, who served the country with the U.S. Army 101st Airborne from 1970 to 1971. Attendees will be able to ask questions about the men’s experiences.
The cost of dinner and the program is $25. The cost has risen due to a price increase from the caterer, as well as other inflationary and COVID-related pressures, according to organizers. It is the caterer’s first increase in 20 years.
The cost of the presentation alone is $10.
Reservations are required. Contact Ken Grigas at 262-284-1090 or rsvp@mkemh.org to register.