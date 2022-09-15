Military Historians meeting Monday to feature Sheriff Johnson

GRAFTON - Ozaukee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, an Iraqi war veteran and Bronze Star recipient, will open up the autumn Military Historians lecture series Monday at the Rose-Harms American Legion Post in Grafton. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the speaker at 7 p.m. Visitors are welcome, but reservations are required of all.
Johnson spent 10 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and then joined the Wisconsin National Guard, being awarded a Bronze Star for action when Saddam’s Baghdad fell to U.S. forces in 2003 and 2004.
Johnson will expand on such topics such as the many serious dangers that he and his men faced dealing with IEDs, RPGs, 1000-pound bombs and day-to-day duties while training Iraqi police officers.
Johnson, who is retiring after his term as sheriff ends this year, founded the Wisconsin American Legion Law Enforcement Career Academy (WALLECA). The program is geared toward recruitment and training of the next generation of quality first responders.
“He is a well-spoken, personable, outgoing gentleman that we are so honored to have come speak and share with us again,” according to the Military Historians press release.
The admission price of $25 includes a buffet dinner from Ferrante’s and the speaker’s presentation. A limited number of seats are available for the speaker’s program only for $10.
To register, contact Ken Grigas at 262-284-1090.