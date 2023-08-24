PORT WASHINGTON — A Milwaukee man who was waiting to pick up an inmate at the Ozaukee County Jail was arrested last week for multiple felonies, including maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Demetrius TJ Dailey II, 36, was charged in Ozaukee County Circuit Court with a total of five criminal counts: possession with intent to deliver narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint, at approximately 1 a.m. Aug. 16, Ozaukee County Sheriff’s deputies were alerted that Dailey was in a parked vehicle at the Ozaukee County Jail entrance, waiting to pick up an inmate who was scheduled to be released after midnight.
When Dailey checked into the jail lobby before, staff had obtained his identification. A routine check showed that Dailey had an active warrant for weapons and drug offenses out of Knox County, Tenn., according to the complaint.
One deputy pulled behind Dailey’s vehicle and activated his emergency lights. The deputy had Dailey step out of his car, also smelling a strong odor of marijuana coming from it.
When informed of the warrant, Dailey said he knew about it and that he was planning to drive the rental car to Tennessee to address the warrant. Dailey was then handcuffed; when asked if he had anything illegal on him, he did not say anything, according to the complaint.
In one of Dailey’s pockets was an orange colored prescription medication bottle without a label. Inside of the bottle were 94 round, blue pills imprinted with “M” and “30,” according to the complaint.
The deputy knew from past drug investigations that the “M 30” pills were Oxycodone, however, the complaint noted that there has also been an increase of pressed fentanyl pills imprinted to look like 30mg Oxycodone pills. It was confirmed via the drugs.com pill identifier function that the pills were consistent with 30 mg Oxycodone.
In the same pocket, $3,600 — 35 $100 bills and two $50 bills — wrapped in a rubber band was discovered, according to the complaint.
Dailey also had two cell phones with him, a package containing suspected marijuana that had been purchased from a dispensary, as well as a 9mm handgun with 15 rounds loaded into the magazine and an additional round chambered, the complaint added.
Daily was Mirandized and admitted to having the pills for personal use and denied having a prescription for them, according to the complaint. When asked about the cash, he claimed he won money at the casino the previous
night, to which the deputy did find a receipt from Potawatomi Casino showing that Dailey did in fact win approximately $1,962.47 on Aug. 14.
As for the two phones, Dailey said his girlfriend purchased one of the phones because she likes to track him, according to the complaint. He reiterated that he was just a user.
The deputy, who described Dailey as well dressed, wearing designer clothing and weighing around 265 pounds, told Dailey that he did not look like the usual narcotic dependent person he sees, according to the complaint. When asked if the firearm was his, Dailey replied that he was not a felon and that he took the class for carrying a concealed weapon; however, he did not pay to get the certification.
The deputy mentioned to Dailey that whatever is on his cell phones might shed light on whether he was a drug user or dealer, based on text messages or other communications that might reveal a pattern of requesting pills or others requesting pills from him, according to the complaint. Dailey asked if he could have time to think about showing his messages.
The suspected Oxycodone was also subjected to a TruNarc Analyzer. The field test indicated the presence of acetaminophen and could not rule out the presence of narcotics, according to the complaint. Further testing also showed the pills were inconclusive for fentanyl. The deputy knows from training and experience that legitimate oxycodone pills are commonly combined with acetaminophen.
Ninety four narcotic pills are more than what one person would normally possess for personal use, according to the complainant, who added that it can be uncommon for those suffering from narcotic dependence to “buy in bulk,” as their addiction would result in using the pills extremely quickly.
In addition, the complainant noted that the presence of a large sum of money and multiple cell phones can be indicative of someone possessing drugs with the intention to sell/distribute them.
Dailey signed a $7,500 cash bond. His status hearing was held at 8:15 a.m. today.