KENOSHA - The trial of a Mequon man accused of murder in Kenosha County abruptly ended in its third day last week when the defense attorney asked for a mistrial and the judge agreed.
Zachariah Anderson, 41, is charged with stalking his ex-girlfriend and killing her new boyfriend, Rosalio Gutierrez Jr. in the spring of 2020. Gutierrez’s body has never been found.
Anderson is being represented by Milwaukee-based attorney John Birdsall from Birdsall Obear & Associates.
According to online court notes, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Gravely did not object to the request for the mistrial.
Gravely told the News Graphic Monday that the issue was with a witness, a woman who was supposed to meet Gutierrez in May 2020.
Gravely indicated that in discussions with the DA’s office, the witness indicated she arrived at what she thought was Gutierrez’s apartment. She texted him telling him that she was there, but he never texted or came out.
“She was there about a half hour, and then she left,” Gravely said.
Gutierrez has not been seen since May 17, 2020.
Gravely said that during prep work for the trial, they discovered that the witness was in front of the wrong apartment building.
Anderson’s defense team, however, indicated that they were no aware of that information.
“They indicated they were surprised by that development and requested a mistrial and an adjournment so that they would be able to investigate that further,” Gravely said.
Birdsall did not return a call from the News Graphic.
Birdsall asked Judge Bruce Schroeder to either declare a mistrial or order that the witness be produced and interviewed by an investigator. Schroeder declared the mistrial. A new trial has been set for September.
According to the criminal complaint against Anderson, Gutierrez’s girlfriend told police that she went to Gutierrez’s Kenosha apartment on May 19, 2020 after not hearing from him for two days. The couple have three children together.
The girlfriend said she found a door open. When she went in, she found furniture had been moved around, an area rug gone and what appeared to be large amounts of blood on the floor and furniture, according to the complaint. Gutierrez, 40, was nowhere to be found.
Two Kenosha police detectives said that when they entered the apartment, they saw large amounts of blood “on numerous items inside of the residence, including an end table, the curtains, walls, ceiling, carpet, couch, chairs and other household items,” according to the complaint.
It was apparent that a struggle occurred and a person was severely injured during the struggle.
The complaint said that the scene indicated that someone had been struck several times.
Gutierrez had not reported to work, hadn’t contacted his children as he usually did and didn’t use his bank or credit cards. His cell phone, identification and his credit cards were discovered in the rear of his freezer.
An examination of Anderson’s phone showed that he was in Kenosha May 13 and had accessed driving directions to Gutierrez’s apartment, according to the complaint.