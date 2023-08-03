MEQUON — The Mequon Nature Preserve will hold a Summer Playdate from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 at the nature preserve, 8200 W. County Line Road.
Kids can run around Marty’s Playspace, go on a tractor ride, play games, see what they can catch in MNP’s ponds and run in the prairie catching butterflies, while enjoying snacks and other fun activities.
There will be vendors from Homestead High School Transition Program, MNP Bee Club, Brendan’s Bracelets and MNP Bluebird Club. Music will be provided by the Speakeasy Johnson Band.
The event is free; registration is required and can be done by going to https://tinyurl.com/3cu99hm9.