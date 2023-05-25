GRAFTON — Family Sharing of Ozaukee County has announced the mobile pantry hours for June and July.
The mobile pantry will be in the northern part of the county today, June 8, June 22, July 6 and July 20. On each of those dates, it will be at the Luxembourg Cultural Center, 100 Peter Thein Ave., Belgium from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. From 2:15 p.m. to 3 p.m., the pantry will be at the Waubeka Fire Department, N4114 River Road.
On June 1, June 15, June 29, July 13 and July 27, stops will be made in southern Ozaukee County. From 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., it will be at Concordia University Wisconsin, 12800 N. Lake Shore Drive, Mequon. From 2:15 p.m. to 3 p.m., the mobile pantry will be at the Southern Ozaukee Fire & EMS Thiensville Station, 250 Elm St.
The mobile food pantry brings food to every quadrant of the county to Family Sharing clients who can’t make it into the brick-and-mortar pantry. People can sign up by calling 262-377-0634, ext. 102 Mondays and Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or going online to www.familysharingozaukee.org/services/. Those attending for the first time must bring an ID and proof of residency for each adult in the household. For children, an insurance card will need to be shown.