PORT WASHINGTON - Despite a majority vote, it wasn’t enough for the Ozaukee County Board to pass a resolution allocating $1 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds for the acquisition of the Cedar Gorge Clay Bluffs.
The motion failed on a 14 to 10 vote; three more votes were needed for the two-thirds majority necessary to amend the budget.
The Ozaukee Washington Land Trust has spent a decade trying to acquire the Cedar Gorge Clay Bluffs property but faced an unexpected barrier when the state Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance rejected a $2.3 million Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Grant for the project that was approved by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The Land Trust was waiting to see if the Joint Finance committee would discuss a reduced amount of $1.6 million at a future meeting, but that is unlikely according to a statement from the office of State Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, who is a member of the Joint Committee on Finance.
A private buyer has also expressed interest in the 131-acre property.
“I support this for many reasons and one is to give the proverbial middle finger to the state legislators that held up this process,” said Supervisor Michelle Godden.
Supervisor Shannon Whitworth said $1 million was a lot of money and that the county would face additional costs in the future to develop the land.
But supervisors Dave Henrichs and Paul Melotik argued that the county is doing well and could afford this allocation.
“We as a county have a special opportunity to consider a project of this size that really can be a legacy for generations to come without impacting the county levy,” Henrichs said.
Chairman Lee Schlenvogt read a letter from Mayor Ted Neitzke of the city of Port Washington, who stated that the county should use the ARPA funds toward projects that support infrastructure or safety.
“We have significant gaps that these funds could be used to support our future,” Neitzke said.
Supervisor Dave Larson also had an issue with the proposed amount and said it was a pretty significant change. He also expressed interest in looking into more about the private buyer.
“I think we owe it to our constituents to at least ask some questions and find out more,” he said.
The following supervisors voted in favor of the resolution: Thomas Winker, Barbara Jobs, Paul Melotik, Thomas Richart, Scott Rishel, Kathlyn Geracie, Eric Stelter, Bruce Ross, Michelle Godden, Rob Holyoke, Dave Henrichs, Janette Braverman, Catherine Frohman and Natalia Minkel-Dumit.
The following supervisors voted against the resolution: Joshua Haas, Lee Schlenvogt, Donald Clark, Richard Nelson, Dan Becker, Dave Larson, Tom Grabow, Marty Wolf, Shannon Whitworth and David Irish.
Supervisor Justin Strom was excused from the meeting.
Land Trust reaction
Despite this additional setback, the Land Trust is still confident that they will complete their project with the Cedar Gorge Clay Bluffs.
Land Trust President Rick Fox said in a press release Monday that he recognized the majority of Ozaukee County officials had stepped up to fill the gap that was created by the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship grant being withheld”We’re grateful for the county’s continued leadership and look forward to working with all partners to complete this project,” Fox said. “We are committed to protecting and stewarding this land and water for the benefit of all, not a single private interest. We are close. We were hoping to get this project done today, and make no mistake, we will get this done.”
“A two-thirds majority was always a heavy lift, but worth trying,” said OWLT Executive Director Tom Stolp. “We will have to look elsewhere to secure those funds, because so many families are counting on us to create affordable access to the outdoors. There are over 528 families and businesses who have donated to this nature preserve. A clear majority of the County Board Ñ even those who voted against emergency use funds Ñ expressed overwhelming support for creating Cedar Gorge Clay Bluffs Nature Preserve.”
The Land Trust sees the “continued obstruction” of the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship grant as the true cause for the nature preserve project delays, according to the press release.
“The real issue is there is $2.3 million sitting in a State of Wisconsin’s Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program account with Cedar Gorge Clay Bluff’s name on it, but as we all know, an anonymous lawmaker withheld those funds from the community,” Stolp said.
Ozaukee County has committed $200,000 and fundraised an additional $2.4 million from competitive federal grants. The Land Trust has raised over $1 million from private donations.
“Because the anonymous state lawmaker continues to impede our progress, the community simply needs $1.6 million to create this Lake Michigan County park,” Stolp said. “Based on the overwhelming support we’ve received in the last few weeks, I am confident we can meet that goal.”
Stolp noted that there are federal grants that the project earned that will be expiring at the end of June.
“We cannot wait for the State of Wisconsin’s Joint Committee on Finance to release our Knowles-Nelson grant,” he said. “Ozaukee County residents and our members continue to express their frustration that an anonymous state lawmaker can withhold these transparently and competitively awarded grant funds.”
Cedar Gorge Clay Bluffs received the highest score from the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship program in 2020-2021, Stolp said.
“And yet our County resident's state tax dollars are going to be given away to a different County without any explanation from an anonymous lawmaker,” he said.