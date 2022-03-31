MEQUON - Sixty families will be affected by a newly adopted plan to change the boundaries of the Mequon-Thiensville School District’s three elementary schools.
A unanimous decision of the School Board Monday will move approximately 95 students from Wilson Elementary School to Donges Bay and Oriole Lane Elementary Schools in order to equalize populations across the three schools, more evenly distribute elementary student populations based on new school capacities, create more consistent student experiences in accessing district programming and support services and create more consistent sizes of grade-level cohorts in each building. The decision came at the recommendation of a 21-member Elementary School Boundary Task Force.
The problem, according to those who have studied the issue, is the disproportionate capacity levels at the three schools and very different potential for residential growth in the neighborhoods that surround them.
Donges Bay Elementary, for example, has the smallest student population and very little room in its boundaries for any residential construction that would drive increased capacity in the future. Wilson Elementary, on the other hand, has the largest geographic boundary and the greatest potential residential development.
The district, therefore, will:
- Shift 95 students living east of the Milwaukee River in the current Wilson Elementary School boundary to Donges Bay Elementary School
- Shift 25 students living north of Highland Road in the current Wilson Elementary School boundary to Oriole Lane Elementary School
The change will take effect at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.
MTSD Director of Business Services Sarah Viera told the board earlier this month that administrators did not just decide one day to tinker with the boundaries, but rather have had ongoing conversations about their concerns since 2019. The district’s long-range master plan also gave them the opportunity to dig into enrollment projections, especially at the elementary level.
“Because that is where we are seeing large growth,” Viera said.
She said that going into the 2020 referendum, in which the district borrowed $55.7 million to expand and renovate schools, they still knew that boundary adjustments were going to be necessary.
In addition to appointing the task force of parents, the district hired Joe Schroeder, associate executive director of the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators, to facilitate the task force’s work and manage the process of coming up with a recommendation, according to a memo to the board.
The district also enlisted the support of Mark Roffers of MD Roffers to update the enrollment projections and guide the work of the Task Force.