OZAUKEE COUNTY — The NAACP of Ozaukee County is offering Ozaukee County Branch Scholarships in the amount of $2,500.
The scholarship is open to class of 2023 high school graduates who attended high school in Ozaukee County and plan to attend college. Emphasis is placed on leadership, particularly in organizations or activities related to diversity and/or social justice.
Students must apply for the scholarship, and the selection is made by the NAACP of Ozaukee County Education/ Scholarship Committee. The scholarship is for one year and is nonrenewable.
The scholarship application is currently open and closes at midnight July 31. The application link for the scholarship can be found at https://naacpozaukee.org/scholarship-application/. For more information, contact Mia Tatum-Crider, NAACP Ozaukee County Unit Secretary, at naacpoz@naacpozaukee.org/.