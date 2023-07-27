GRAFTON — The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Ozaukee County, in affiliation with United Way of Northern Ozaukee County, will sponsor the NAMI Family- to-Family Education Program specifically for supporters of persons diagnosed with serious mental illness.
The Family-to-Family class will be held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on eight consecutive Wednesdays in Grafton beginning Sept. 13 and ending Nov. 1. It is designed for adult family members, friends, and significant others of persons living with mental illness.
Class size is limited. For more information or to register, please email us at namiozaukee@gmail.com or call NAMI Ozaukee at 262-243-3627.