GRAFTON — The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Ozaukee County, in affiliation with United Way of Northern Ozaukee County, will sponsor the NAMI Family-to-Family Education Program specifically for supporters of persons diagnosed with serious mental illness. NAMI Ozaukee will offer the Family-to-Family class in Grafton on eight consecutive Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. beginning Sept. 13 and ending Nov.1.
The NAMI Family-to-Family class is free and designed for adult family members, friends and significant others of persons living with mental illness. The course includes information on illnesses such as major depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and other mental health disorders. Also included are strategies for communicating with the loved one, maintenance of the supporter’s own health and minimizing life disruption. The program is taught by intensively trained volunteers who have lived experience supporting loved ones with mental health disorders.
Thousands of families describe the class as life changing, according to a press release from NAMI Ozaukee. One family member said, “This course overall was the single most, without a doubt, helpful and informative thing ever offered in all my years of searching for answers … it has helped me to understand better and communicate more effectively with my brother.”
Another supporter stated, “The course has helped me to realize that my son is still inside the body that is often times hidden by the mental illness and that I am not alone in this.”
The class size is limited. For more information or to register, email at namiozaukee@gmail.com or call NAMI Ozaukee at 262-243-3627.