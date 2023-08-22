GRAFTON — Pilgrim United Church of Christ’s Narcan training, which had been planned for this week, was rescheduled until Monday, Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m., 1621 2nd Ave., Grafton.
Ashley Claussen, a public health strategist for the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department, will share her tools to help prevent overdoses, including:
- a list of symptoms to identify potential opioid overdoses
- what to do if an overdose is suspected (hint: always call 911)
- what is Narcan/Naloxone
- how to administer Narcan/Naloxone
- who can administer Narcan/Naloxone
- where can Narcan/Naloxone be obtained Narcan/Naloxone will be available for free at this event. Future trainings will be held on Nov. 20 and Feb. 19, 2024.