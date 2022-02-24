Nature preserve plan could be in trouble

GRAFTON - A decade of planning by the Ozaukee Washington Land Trust, with support from Ozaukee County, local municipalities and citizens to acquire the 131-acre Cedar Gorge Clay Bluffs could be dead in the water.
The Land Trust originally faced opposition from the state Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance on a $2.3 million Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Grant that was approved by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. That opposition has slowed the process, and now a private buyer has shown interest in the property.
“It’s very disheartening after so many years of work, so much bipartisan support,” said Tom Stolp, executive director of the Land Trust.
The Ozaukee Washington Land Trust has been eyeing the parcels on Highway C and Stonecroft Road along Lake Michigan as a preserve that could be considered a second Lion’s Den Gorge.
Its creation has been tied to larger developments that have over the years included high-end lakefront homes, condominiums, a vineyard and a winery.
Once the Land Trust has completed its project, the preserve will be turned over to Ozaukee County, which will make improvements and bring public attention to the preserve.
The Land Trust had negotiated with the property owner, Waukesha State Bank, to purchase the property for $5 million. Stolp said the Land Trust has raised over $3 million so far.
The Land Trust gave the property a real estate appraisal of $7.8 million while the DNR appraised it as $5.9 million, which resulted in the DNR recommending the approval of a $2.3 million grant last June. The grant had to go to the Joint Committee on Finance for the final approval, but a member blocked the hearing, and their identity has remained anonymous, which is allowed under the committee rules.
Stolp said the Land Trust proactively reached out to legislative offices to explain their project and that they had great responses and support.
“So we were really shocked when at the 11th hour, like literally the last day objections could be recorded, the Joint Committee on Finance gave an objection to the DNR’s release of funds to us,” he said.
After speaking with legislative staffers, Stolp said the dollar amount of the grant was an issue among legislators. The Land Trust offered to take a $300,000 reduction in the grant and make up the difference through fundraising, which they did achieve, he said.
But the committee came back to the Land Trust this past fall and agreed to a $1.6 million grant.
Stolp stated the Land Trust had to speak to its funders and Ozaukee County officials about the new amount to see if there was a way for them to fill in a shortfall the “deep cut” created.
The Land Trust made the decision to accept the $1.6 million grant at the beginning of this year, but they heard from State Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, who is a member of the committee, that there was a second buyer interested in purchasing the property. Stroebel does not know who the private buyer is, according to a statement from his office.
“When it became clear that the $2.3 million in stewardship bonding requested by the Ozaukee-Washington Land Trust did not have sufficient support on the Joint Finance Committee, Sen. Stroebel worked with his colleagues on the committee to garner support for a reduced bonding level of $1.6 million for the project, but this compromise has fallen apart since it was offered to the Land Trust over four months ago,” the statement reads. “Sen. Stroebel would not have spent the time and effort trying to broker this compromise if he opposed the project.”
Stolp said they contacted the committee to request they approve the grant, but they haven’t received a direct response from it. The committee is to meet in March and the Land Trust needs the grant to be on their agenda to be considered for approval.
Stolp said he and the community don’t know who the second buyer is and what they want to do with the property.
“What people do know is they know exactly what they’re getting with our project,” he said. “They’re getting 131 acres of forever-conserved habitat, access to the outdoors that’s 100% free and open to the public and three quarters of a mile of beautiful Lake Michigan views forever protected - What they’re getting from this other project, no one has any idea.”
He said without the $1.6 million grant the Land Trust would have a huge shortfall and not a lot of time to raise the money they need.
The Land Trust is working on a platform on its website where people can email their legislators to ask the committee to schedule approval of the grant. The Land Trust is also asking individuals to donate to their project.
For more information about the Ozaukee Washington Land Trust and to donate to the Cedar Gorge Clay Bluffs project, visit www.owlt.org.