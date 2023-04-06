GRAFTON – Two incumbents will return to the Grafton School Board along with a new member, following Tuesday’s election.
Incumbents Steve Nauta and Carrie Walls were the top vote-getters, followed by Robert Mallon, filling the three seats on the board up for election.
Joe Bichler came in fourth. Here is the vote breakdown:
Current School Board President Paul Lorge, who has been on the board since 2002, announced he would not run again.
Mallon, who said this is his first stint in elected office, said he is humbled by the win. He thanked everyone who supported him and all of the candidates who ran.
“I’m very proud to join a board that has done such great work over the years,” Mallon said.
Walls has been on the board for nine years. She is the current vice president and said she brings the perspective of a parent with three children in the district, including one in special education.
“I am very honored and thankful to have the opportunity to serve another term on the Grafton School Board,” Walls said.
Nauta is a lifelong Grafton resident and product of the school system. He has been on the board for six years.
“I am thankful for the support of the community to allow me to serve for another term on the School Board,” he said. “There are many exciting things happening within our school district and I look forward to continuing our focus of ‘Every Student, Every Day.’” The results of the primary are unofficial until canvassed.
|Votes
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Steve Nauta
|3,480
|30%
|Carrie Walls
|3,432
|29.6%
|Robert Mallon
|2,306
|19.9%
|Joe Bichler
|2,279
|19.7%
|Write-ins
|93
|0.8%
|Total Votes
|11,590
13 of 13 units reported (100%)
