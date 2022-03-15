New absentee ballot drop-off rules go into effect next week

MEQUON — The see-saw court rulings of ballot drop boxes being allowed, then not allowed may have some voters confused as early voting for the April 5 spring election begins next week.
While at least one part of the law remains hazy, two things are very clear: 1. The only lawful methods for casting an absentee ballot is for the elector to place the envelope containing the ballot in the mail or for the elector to deliver the ballot in person to the clerk; and 2. Electors can only drop off their own ballots. They can no longer bring a spouse’s or a parent’s or anyone’s but their own.
Grafton Village Clerk Kaity Olsen said the only exception to the second rule is if a person is specifically authorized by law to deliver a ballot on behalf of someone else in accordance with the ADA requirements.
The orders came down in February from the Wisconsin State Supreme Court, which upheld a lower court’s ruling that said ballot drop boxes could be used only for the Feb. 15 primary, but not the April general election. Drop boxes are those such as the slot on Cedarburg City Hall in which voters could place their ballots or the one in the Grafton Village Hall parking lot.
Stay up-to-date on all the latest Ozaukee County news with a print subscription to the News Graphic: https://bit.ly/newsgraphic_sub
Where things get fuzzy is a sentence in the ruling that states that drop boxes are not permitted unless it is staffed by a clerk or “located at the office of the clerk or a properly designated alternative site under Wis. Stat. 6.855.”
Neither the courts nor the Wisconsin Election Commission, however, have defined what constitutes a proper alternative site, which has many local communities consulting their municipal attorneys.
Grafton Village Clerk Kaity Olsen said that, after consulting with their attorney, they decided to put up signage stating the absentee ballots may not be deposited in the drop boxes and will not be counted if they are, then referenced with the court’s declaratory judgment.
“We are not sealing the drop box off as it is used for many other items other than ballots,” Olsen said. “There will be no alternatives - the voter must mail through the USPS with the self-addressed stamped envelope that is provided with the ballot or personally drop their ballot off in the Village Clerk’s office.”
In Cedarburg as well, officials will be banning the drop box for ballots. Clerk Tracie Sette said they will post a sign reiterating that ballots should not be placed in there.
In Mequon, City Clerk Caroline Fochs said that while the drop box has been a nice convenience for voters, it will no longer be an option.
“We are encouraging voters to instead mail their ballots back to City Hall, since all ballots are mailed postage paid,” Fochs said.
If voters do decide to drop their ballots off at the Clerk’s Office, Fochs stressed the importance of voters only bringing their own in, which she acknowledged will be an adjustment because the Clerk’s Office regularly had voters returning multiple ballots, typically for a spouse.