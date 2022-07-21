CEDARBURG — Scott May, a fifth-grade teacher at Parkview Elementary School, has been selected as the new assistant principal of Parkview and Thorson elementary schools for the next school year.
May is replacing Brittany Kleeba, who is now serving as principal of Parkview Elementary School.
May has been teaching fifth grade at Parkview for two years. He brings over 17 years of education experience as an administrator and teacher to the Cedarburg School District.
“He is an experienced instructional leader with a demonstrated passion for improving learning opportunities for all students,” according to a press release from the school district. “He is committed to lead teams of dedicated professionals that build and maintain strong school-community partnerships.”
During his time as a teacher and administrator, May has implemented the Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports model in five schools, created school goals around building relationships with families, strategically addressed ways to determine which students needed additional access and opportunity and ensured a highly-collaborative culture among students, staff and families. He believes all children deserve to have access and opportunity through their education, according to the press release.
“It is my responsibility to create an educational setting through leadership, training, and resources that will provide and foster that access and opportunity,” May said.
“Scott takes great pride in his ability to work successfully and collaboratively with staff, students, parents, and the school community,” the press release states. “The Cedarburg School District is privileged to be adding such a visionary leader to our learning community.”