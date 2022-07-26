CEDARBURG — School has yet to start back up, but the new Cedarburg School District Superintendent Jeridon Clark has been hard at work preparing for his first school year in his role.
Clark, the former assistant superintendent of educational services at Mequon-Thiensville School District, was selected by the Cedarburg School Board in April. He began his job as superintendent in Cedarburg July 1 after his predecessor, Todd Bugnacki, retired.
Clark said things have been going great so far since starting his new position. He was able to meet with various school administrators and teachers within the district.
“People are excited for the school year, really looking forward to it coming, and people are fully into planning for next year so I’m really excited,” he said.
Clark lives in Mequon with his wife, Jenni, and he has five children who were or currently are in the Mequon-Thiensville School District. His eldest child, Jessanna Clark, is an eighth-grade science teacher at Steffen Middle School.
Clark grew up in Livermore, Cali., where he graduated from Livermore High School.
Both his parents were teachers and during high school while thinking about his future, Clark decided to become a math teacher and a football coach.
“I really like math and I like football and I liked hanging around kids, so I thought why not be a high school math teacher and a football coach,” he said.
Clark also decided to come to Wisconsin to attend Maranatha Baptist University In Watertown and play football.
“I was born in Livermore; I grew up in the same house my whole life and I wanted to go somewhere else,” he said.
Clark then transferred to the University of Wisconsin- Whitewater and received a bachelor’s degree in mathematics education with a computer science minor. He also received master’s degrees in computer science and education leadership and a doctoral degree in Leadership for the Advancement of Learning and Service from Cardinal Stritch University.
Eventually, Clark did get his wish granted and he became a math and computer science teacher and a football coach at Homestead High School in 1996.
In 2009, Clark became the athletic director and assistant principal at New Berlin West Middle -High School. After two years, his career came back to Mequon when he was hired as the executive director of organizational alignment and digital learning. In 2017 he was promoted to MTSD’s assistant superintendent of educational services. Clark said he has been working on identifying areas to work on within the Cedarburg School District.
He added that his No. 1 priority in Cedarburg “is continuing to help our students achieve at a high level. To help continue to help our kids know that they belong in our schools and enjoy coming to school and enjoy learning.”