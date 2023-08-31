MEQUON — The Frank L. Weyenberg Library unveiled its new art feature during an event Aug. 11.
The three-dimensional art piece, located at the entrance to the Children's Department, is meant to bring a bit of the outside into the library. Former Library Board of Trustees President JanaLee Hitchcock envisioned the artistic feature throughout her six years on the board.
“It is just so beautiful,” Library Director Rachel Muchin-Young said. “We’re loving it and people are enjoying it, especially now since we are raising some monarch butterflies.”
Inspiration came from Alice’s Children’s Discovery Garden, the butterfly garden just outside the Children’s Department, named after a former Frank L. Weyenberg Library Director (1978-1998),” according to Muchin-Young, who worked with JanaLee Hitchcock to help bring her vision to life. The new addition was designed by Milwaukee-based artist Marina Lee, produced by Otto Hopfinger & Sons Inc. and funded by the Evelyn L. Mayer & Lyman D. Glick Revocable Trust.
“We are ever so grateful for the support of community
members and that’s what made this possible,” Muchin-Young added. “This was Hitchcock’s dream project and she served the library so well … we’re so pleased that we could fulfill her dream of an art feature in the children’s department.”