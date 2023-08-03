MEQUON — The Frank L. Weyenberg Library will hold a public unveiling ofa new art feature. An event will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 at the library, 11345 N. Cedarburg Road, Mequon.
The art piece will be located at the entrance to the Children’s Department and is designed to bring a bit ofthe outside into the library.
The three-dimensional installation was designed by artist Marina Lee, produced by Otto Hopfinger & Sons Inc. and funded by the Evelyn L. Mayer & Lyman D. Glick Revocable Trust. Refreshments will be served in the Tolzman Community Room.