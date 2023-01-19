OZAUKEE COUNTY — Ozaukee County’s first medical examiner has hit the ground running, working on call 24/7, seven days a week less than a month into the job.
The Ozaukee County Board in December appointed Luke Warnke to become the county’s medical examiner.
In April, the County Board approved abolishing the elective office of coroner and creating a medical examiner position. The former county coroner was Timm Deppisch; his term expired earlier this month.
Coroners are elected officials who often do not have professional training, while medical examiners are appointed and have board certification in a medical specialty.
Neither the coroner nor the medical examiner needs to be a physician; however, a strong understanding of disease process, pathology and investigative process is desirable. The coroner, medical examiner or their designee is responsible for responding to death scenes that meet reportable criteria.
Warnke is working on his own as of now; he is looking to hire several on-call death investigators.
“I am so excited to be here,” he said. “It’s hard to express it in words.”
Prior to this new position, Warnke was a forensic investigator for the city of Milwaukee’s Medical Examiner’s Office since 2013, where he investigated deaths in the county. Warnke said he did similar duties as what he is doing now as a medical examiner.
Warnke is certified through the American Board of Medicolegal Death Examiners.
Warnke also served as a police officer of the Milwaukee Police Department from 1991 to 2001. He said an officer and forensic investigator are similar in the way that they deal with families and people in need every day.
“It was an easy transfer,” Warnke said about shifting from being a police officer to working as a forensic investigator.
Warnke added that there have been no drastic changes since switching from a Coroner’s Office to a Medical Examiner’s Office.
One large part of Warnke’s duties is going to local funeral homes and viewing a person before they are cremated. Warnke said that there were just under 1,000 cremation views in Ozaukee County last year.
“In Wisconsin, everyone who is cremated needs to be viewed,” he said.
Warnke explained that these are usually deaths that have not been reported to the Medical Examiner’s Office, and they appear to be natural deaths that occurred in a hospital or hospice.
Warnke said what he is looking for is any signs of trauma in case it wasn’t a natural death, like an accidental one. If he finds any trauma, Warnke calls the agency where the person died to collect more information. If he doesn’t find any signs of trauma, he signs a permit that will allow the cremation to proceed.
As a medical examiner, Warnke will investigate deaths and document the circumstances of them. He will also determine the need for further investigation via autopsy or some other form of physical examination in a clinical setting.
Autopsies will be done at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Warnke said that — partially due to his training through the American Board of Medicolegal Death Examiners — he treats every death as if it could be a homicide.
“I’m going to examine everyone the same. From head to toe, I’m looking for any signs that are inconsistent with how I’m finding that person,” he said.
One of Warnke’s goals is to keep a better log of statistics of the deaths that occur in Ozaukee County, such as ones that involve children, the elderly or vehicle deaths.
He recently joined a team that reviews child deaths in Ozaukee and Washington counties to determine if they can come up with preventable measures to reduce that number.
Warnke also wants to bridge any gaps between his office and local law enforcement. He said County Administrator Jason Dzwinel, the County Board and Ozaukee County Sheriff Christy Knowles have been very supportive of him since he started working.
“That’s very helpful that I have a team behind me that is supporting me and helping me get started,” he said.
Warnke added that with the support he has and once he hires some more people, he’ll have more time to deal with families in the county.
“The one goal of this office is to make sure families get closure,” he said. “Everything I do is for the families. I want the family to understand exactly what happened because every person — and this is the sad part of the job — we deal with, it’s the worst day of their life … So if I can make that just a little better, that’s what I want to do.”