CEDARBURG — Families will soon have another public park to enjoy in the city of Cedarburg, in the Fairway Village subdivision on the city’s north side.
Baehmann Park will have a golf theme, a nod to Baehmann’s Golf Center, which was originally on the subdivision’s property on Washington Avenue. According to the park design — which was approved by the city’s Parks, Recreation and Forestry Board on June 7 — shows giant golf balls around the playground, a golf word search and word scramble, images of golf gear and more. The design even shows the playground having “Baehmann’s Golf Center” on it.
Bud Baehmann, founder of Baehmann’s Golf Center, wanted to see the 56-acre parcel developed. The subdivision broke ground in May of 2021.
“Baehmann’s Golf Center had served the community for 60 years as a place to gather with family and friends, so it was important to create a lasting memory for my dad, uncle, grandparents and all of us family members that have worked there over the years,” said Kurt Baehmann, son of Bud Baehmann. “We certainly miss the business, but it was time for a new chapter.”
Kurt Baehmann worked with Lee Recreation of Cambridge to create the design for the park on a $250,000 budget. Lee Recreation will install the playground and will require no work from city crew workers.
“It was a pleasure working with the city staff and I think everybody was thrilled with the creative and unique design Lee Recreation created that paid tribute to the golf shop theme,” he said. “The neighborhood has been growing at an impressive pace since Cedarburg is an amazing community, and we're happy that Baehmann Park will entertain the children and growing families there for years to come.”
The park will be located towards the back end of Fairway Village.
With approval from the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Board, Kurt Baehmann said the park is set for construction and hopes it will be completed this fall or next spring.
Kurt Baehmann added that the city of Cedarburg is paying for the park through impact fees paid by the developer of the subdivision. The park will be built and maintained by the city for this subdivision.
“It will be a great new addition for everyone to enjoy!” he said.