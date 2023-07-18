CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Senior Center will present a wellness program on getting better sleep and its benefits. Better Sleep will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Friday at the Senior Center, W63N643 Washington Ave.
Statistics show that one in three adults in the United States is not getting enough sleep. Community Nurse Educator Kelly Barboza, BSN, RN will discuss how sleep affects health, barriers to achieving a good night of rest and tools to use at home to improve one’s nightly routine.
Registration is required by calling 262-375-7644.