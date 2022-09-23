CEDARBURG — Fire crews training nearby and an army of support from neighboring departments helped the Cedarburg Fire Department quickly extinguish a blaze in a town of Cedarburg home Thursday night. But flames and smoke still caused serious damage to the back of the home.
Firefighters were called to 1598 Covered Bridge Rd. at 8:54 p.m. for the report of a chimney fire. When crews arrived, they found a lot of flames coming from the back of the home, Cedarburg Fire Chief Jeff Vahsholtz said.
He called for mutual aid throughout Ozaukee County as well as Germantown, Jackson, Newburg and West Bend. Because the town has no fire hydrants, tender trucks were needed to carry water from a cistern near the former Baehmann’s Golf Course to the fire scene.
Vahsholtz said that the fire had moved into a second-floor bedroom and the attic, but was knocked down right away. It helped, he said, that firefighters were training at a home slated for demolition on Highway 60 and Keup Road, as well as at the fire station in the city of Cedarburg.
“And everybody else came quickly when they heard that it was a working fire,” Vahsholtz said.
The trucks also used a type of foam — mixed with the water — that helps extinguish the fire more quickly.
Vahsholtz said the occupants and dog were out of the home when crews arrived. While there was a report of a firefighter injured, Vahsholtz said that was simply a case of one crew member needing to take a break and “catch his breath.” He said the firefighter had been at the training fire on Highway 60 and then rushed over to the scene of the working structure fire, and needed to “take a knee for a minute.”
Vahsholtz said that indications are that the fire started in the exterior firebox of the chimney.
Crews were on scene until a little past midnight.