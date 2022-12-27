MEQUON - Mequon firefighter and paramedic Josh Lipp, as described by his department, is the type of person always willing to help others no matter what.
That was no different Friday morning when, off-duty, Lipp pulled over to provide aid after witnessing a vehicle collision on I-894 and National Avenue.
According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, two vehicles were involved in a crash. Lipp witnessed the crash, according to the website set up to raise funds for him. Another pedestrian also witnessed the crash and both she and Lipp got out of their vehicles to help.
Another driver struck both Lipp and the other Good Samaritan. The woman died from her injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Lipp sustained multiple injuries throughout his whole body, including fractured ribs, a fractured vertebrae, a collapsed lung and a lacerated liver.
“He’s still in the intensive care unit at Froedtert in Wauwatosa,” Mequon Fire Department Battalion Chief Matthew Schneider said. “He is with family and he’s talking with them… He’s stable at this time and is waiting for one more surgery.”
Lipp was a member of the Thiensville Fire Department before moving to Mequon’s Fire Department in 2009. He was one of the first paramedics to serve Ozaukee County - which provides a higher level of medical care Ñ and subsequently became the first full-time firefighter/paramedic hired by the MFD, according to the department.
“Josh is an indescribably positive guy who is incredibly compassionate for everyone,” Schneider added. “This would be horrible to happen to anyone, but it’s particularly challenging because of who he is to the Fire Department.”
Although uncertainty looms over Lipp’s recovery time-frame, Schneider said the amount of support shown by the community and neighboring departments has been incredible.
“We’re very, very thankful,” Schneider said. “Fire departments from Milwaukee County, Washington County, Ozaukee County, and the public have been so supportive.”
The Professional Firefighters of Wisconsin Charitable Foundation established a fundraiser to help support Lipp. As of Monday morning, more than $30,000 has been raised for Lipp, Schneider said. Those who want to donate can go to https://bit.ly/3YN4614.