MEQUON – One person has died in an overnight house fire on Mequon Road early Tuesday morning.
According to a Southern Ozaukee Fire & EMS press release, a witness driving to work reported seeing flames coming from a residence located in the 12000 block of W. Mequon Road at approximately 2:49 a.m. The witness advised authorities that he did not see anything else out of the ordinary while passing the home.
Police officers arrived at the scene minutes later, along with the SOFD and several neighboring crews.
According to the press release, a vehicle was spotted at the residence and was believed to belong to the homeowner. Authorities attempted to call phone numbers believed to be the homeowner’s, but did not receive an answer. Family members were then contacted and said they last heard from the homeowner at 3 p.m. the prior day, confirming that he should be the only one at the house.
At approximately 8:30 a.m., firefighters recovered a body from inside the home while combating the flames.
A dog was also spotted on the property during the fire and was located by firefighters after running back into the home. Thiensville’s Police Department was requested to assist; the dog was transported to the Humane Society.
The press release notes that the fire and police departments are working together and the Ozaukee County medical examiner and state fire marshal were contacted, as the fire remains under investigation. The victim has not been identified at this time.