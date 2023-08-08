MEQUON — When insects threatened to take down the sign into one of the oldest subdivisions in Mequon, one resident got creative in order to save residents money. Carpenter ants were eating away at the posts of the Mequon Country Estates sign on Mequon Road and Parkview Drive, according to subdivision President Bob Walerstein. He said that a professional sign company estimated it would cost more than $3,300 to fix it.
Walerstein said that subdivision resident Troy Halveson took the posts off, created new ones, dug the holes for them and reshaped the sign where the ants had done a little damage — all for about $750.