MEQUON - The politics from last fall’s Mequon-Thiensville School Board recall election spilled over into the consideration for a new District 8 Common Council alderman Tuesday, as accusations of partisan politics flew from those on both sides.
But at least several aldermen had no patience for it and said it would have no place in the city.
“I want this to be very, very, very clear. Issues relating to the Mequon-Thiensville School District must never come into these Common Council chambers,” said alderman Brian Parrish, adding that it appeared that some people believed that was actually a consideration for the position.
With council members failing to get the majority needed to decide whether to appoint Bill Gebhardt or Nancy Urbani to the vacant seat, they ultimately voted 6-1 to hold a special election. A date has not yet been chosen, but is expected to be in January.
Early on in the meeting, Mayor Andrew Nerbun, whose vacant district seat needed filling after his election to mayor in April, recused himself from any possible tie-breaking vote because Urbani is a longtime friend, who served as a Cub Scout leader with him and helped him with several of his election campaigns.
Nerbun said there is a belief that his role in the process is making it “a little more political.”
“If it’s going to be politicized on either side,” he said. “I'm not going to play.”
Several of the public speakers were poised to call Nerbun out on it and thanked him for his decision not to vote.
Nerbun did vote for Urbani at last week’s Committee of the Whole meeting, which is made up of the same members as the Common Council, but can only recommend action to the council.
Nerbun said it was not because Urban is a friend, but because he believes she is the best qualified. He noted that she has attended the last eight or more council meetings as well as the city’s day-long strategic planning meeting.
“She’s up to speed and ready to hit the ground running,” Nerbun said.
But Nerbun added that he had a nice conversation with Gebhardt last weekend and came away with a belief that he was ready to do the job.
There was no recommendation last week from the Committee of the Whole, however, as they did not have the five votes necessary to appoint either candidate. Urbani got four votes and Gebhardt three.
Gebhardt is a third-generation Mequon resident who grew up in District 8 and bought a house with his wife just down the street from his childhood home, he told the COW last week.
He is president and CEO of Corporate Group, Inc., where he spends most of his day on strategic planning, putting together high-performing teams and putting proper plans and budgets in place, he told the committee. He said his target issues are public safety, education, future development, communication and fair representation.
Urbani, a former data analyst, has lived in Mequon for more than 12 years and said she first became involved in the city when she advocated for Mequon to retain ownership of the property adjacent to the Mequon Town Center.
From there, Urbani became involved in the Park Board, Girl Scouts, the Donges Bay Elementary School PTO, the M-T Recreation Department, the MOMS Club of Mequon and much more.
But many of the public speakers Tuesday focused on Urbani’s involvement with the Coalition to Support MTSD, a group Urbani co-founded to support the four School Board candidates who were the subject of a recall last year. All four members ultimately kept their seats following a Nov. 2 special election.
Some asked those aldermen who voted for Urbani at the Committee of the Whole to explain their votes.
Two of the speakers Tuesday were Amber Schroeder and Scarlett Johnson, organizers of the recall, with Johnson running as one of the recall candidates.
Johnson pointed to numerous examples of Urbani’s comments made to the media and on social media that show Urbani holds highly partisan beliefs, including posting articles about reparations for African Americans, supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and calling for tax increases.
She said that Urbani has posted on social media that any hint of activism that can be deemed partisan should automatically disqualify a person for any public nonpartisan office.
“This is a high bar that they set and it has now torn asunder the very moment one of their own runs for local office,” Johnson said.
But several did speak on Urbani’s behalf, including former Mayor Dan Abendroth and his wife, Bridget King, who said the Coalition to Support MTSD is not a political action committee, and that as soon as the recall election was over, Urbani left the coalition.
“Nancy Urbani is the most qualified and the most invested in this community, in terms of her volunteer service over the years and her consistent participation at council meetings,” King said.
When it came time for aldermen to weigh in, several were adamant that a special election was needed to allow the residents to decide, while others said District 8 constituents deserved to have representation immediately.
Alderman Mark Gierl, who last week expressed anger over social media posts he said Urbani made attacking him, said he has helped District 8 residents with questions about lakefront access to their property and would be happy to field any calls from them in the interim to the special election.
Alderman Rob Strzelczyk said he didn’t feel comfortable picking a winner or loser and initially said he would abstain from voting. But several other aldermen said it was his job to make tough decisions, including on budget issues, the ongoing strategic plan discussions and more.
Alderman Dale Mayr said he was “dismayed” by Strzelczyk’s comments and believed the only way an official can recuse themselves is if there is a conflict of interest.
“I think it’s our duty to put a vote through,” he said.
City Clerk Caroline Fochs said it would cost the city about $6,500 to hold a special election, which is higher than normal because they are not sharing a ballot - and the costs - with the School District, county or other government body.
Strzelczyk later said that he wasn’t avoiding a difficult decision, but didn’t think the remaining aldermen were the right ones to make it.
“I’m not sure the seven of us can make a better decision than the 3,000 people in District 8,” he said. “I will vote one way or the other. I still support throwing it to the people.”
He echoed Parrish’s comments about keeping politics out of city government.
“Let’s keep the partisan politics the hell out of Mequon. It’s done. It’s old,” he said.