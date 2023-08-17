CEDARBURG — Residents in Cedarburg are collecting school supplies, personal care items and toys to pack in shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse.
Operation Christmas Child will deliver these gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 100 countries.
For many children, access to these items is essential to an education. This was the case for Justin Thomas, a shoebox recipient in Southeast Asia whose parents could not afford the supplies needed for school, according to a press release from Operation Christmas Child. Thomas received a gift-filled shoebox filled with toys and school supplies.
Having an entire packet of new pencils and a pencil sharpener was a treasure to him, the press release states. This gift made an impact for Thomas because it opened the doors for him to receive an education.
For more information, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. National Collection Week is Nov. 13 to 20. Participants can donate $10 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Participants can also browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.
Operation Christmas Child seeks to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world, the press release states. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 209 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories. This year, Operation Christmas Child will celebrate its 30th year of ministry.